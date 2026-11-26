Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Thursday denied Kuwait's accusation that it had attacked a site in the Gulf state with drones, an attack the Kuwaiti Defense Ministry said killed two Italian nationals.

The claims are "categorically and completely false," said Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, the senior spokesman for Iran's armed forces, suggesting that Israel and the United States could be behind the attack, citing their history of "false flags" and "regional adventures."

The accusations against Iran, he said, are "a cover for continuing acts of aggression and an attempt to increase insecurity in the region."

Kuwait's Defense Ministry said earlier on Thursday that its forces had detected and dealt with several hostile drones in Kuwaiti airspace, blaming the attack on Iran. Shrapnel from the strike on an unidentified vital site wounded four people, a Kuwaiti, two Italians and a Pakistani, and caused material damage. The two Italians later died of their injuries, ministry spokesman Col. Saud Abdulaziz al-Atwan said.