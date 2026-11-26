Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa on Thursday appointed prominent Kurdish politician Ilham Hanan Ahmed to the People's Assembly, filling a vacant independent seat.

The appointment, issued under Decree No. 200 of 2026, increases the assembly's membership from 205 to 206. The decree cites Article 24 of the Constitutional Declaration and Article 45 of Decree No. 143, which allow the president to replace elected or appointed lawmakers who die, resign, or lose their membership.

Ahmed previously held senior positions in the now-dissolved Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) and the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC).