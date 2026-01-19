Parliament Speaker summons security chiefs over Iraq’s border protection

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi on Monday summoned Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, Defense Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi, and Army Chief of Staff Abdul Amir Yarallah for a closed security briefing.

According to a statement from the parliament’s media office, the ministers will brief lawmakers on border protection measures and current security assessments.

The move follows renewed official assurances regarding the western frontier, with Nineveh Governor Abdul Qader Al-Dakhil recently describing the province’s border with Syria as fully secured, citing continuous deployments along the entire line. Iraq’s armed forces also confirmed full control of the Syrian frontier, saying construction of a concrete barrier along the roughly 600-kilometer border is about 80 percent complete.

Security scrutiny has intensified due to renewed instability in northeastern Syria, where clashes between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) caused dozens of casualties and displaced thousands of Kurdish families. Syria’s transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa signed an agreement with the SDF aimed at ending the fighting and integrating the group into state institutions. Despite the deal, the SDF has accused factions affiliated with the Syrian government of continuing attacks on its positions, while Damascus has blamed the SDF for deadly assaults on army personnel.

