Baghdad warns Aleppo violence could spill over

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Thursday voiced concern over escalating violence in the Syrian city of Aleppo, warning of humanitarian fallout and potential spillover effects on Iraq.

In a statement, Rashid said Iraq is “closely and with grave concern” following the clashes between Syrian army forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Aleppo, calling on all parties to de-escalate. “We urge all sides to exercise restraint and address problems through non-violent methods,” Rashid added, stressing that continued fighting would only lead to more civilian casualties.

He reaffirmed Iraq’s support for peaceful solutions that promote coexistence and mutual acceptance, emphasizing that Syria’s diverse communities “complement one another” and that dialogue must remain the only path out of the crisis.

Meanwhile, Hussein, during a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, warned that the ongoing clashes could have direct repercussions for Iraq’s security and stability, according to a statement from Iraq’s Foreign Ministry.

Hussein expressed concern over attacks on civilian and residential areas and the displacement of thousands of Kurdish civilians, stressing the importance of coordinated regional efforts to stop the violence and support security and stability in Syria.

At least eight civilians were killed and 57 wounded over the past three days in shelling and drone attacks on the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods of Aleppo, according to the city’s Internal Security Forces (Asayish). Mutual accusations between Damascus and the Kurdish-led SDF persist as violence in Aleppo increasingly affects both sides.