Shafaq News- Sanaa

Saudi strikes across western Yemen on Thursday killed three people, including two children, and wounded 16 others, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported, as the Saudi-led coalition said the Houthis (Ansarallah) had attacked an oil refinery in southern Saudi Arabia.

In Taiz province, a girl was killed, and four women and girls were wounded in shelling in Al-Aqrud, while a strike in Mawiyah district killed one man and wounded another, according to Al-Masirah. A boy was killed when a strike hit the Al-Jarr area of Abs district, in Hajjah province.

In Hodeidah province, six people were wounded, one of them seriously, in a strike on a sewage plant in Al-Mina district, while five others were wounded in an attack on Al-Qanawis district, the channel said.

⭕️عاجل⭕️ مراسلنا في تعز: استشهاد مواطن وجرح آخر جراء غارة لطيران العدو السعودي استهدفت محلا تجاريا بمنطقة حوامرة بمديرية ماوية https://t.co/7WGPBF1TIy — قناة المسيرة (@Almasirah_YE) November 26, 2026

There was no immediate comment from the Saudi-led coalition on the reported strikes in Yemen.

Attacks On Saudi Oil Facilities

Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said on Thursday that the Houthis had attacked the Jazan refinery, giving no details, and warned that targeting civilians and civilian facilities "will be met with a firm military response." Hours later, he said coalition forces had destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in Hodeidah that the Houthis had used in the attack.

التحالف: - تعرض مصفاة جازان لاعتداء من قبل الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية. - استهداف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية سيقابله رد عسكري حازم. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 26, 2026

Oil loading at Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura facility, one of the world's largest oil export terminals, was halted after it was targeted on Wednesday, CNN reported, citing a shipping industry source.

On Tuesday, a Houthi attack hit a tower in a financial district in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, wounding 11 people, according to Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense.