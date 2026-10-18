Shafaq News- Riyadh

Two Saudi officers were killed in a military helicopter crash in the southern Najran region, the Saudi-led Coalition said on Sunday, dismissing Houthi claims that its forces had shot down an Apache attack helicopter near the Yemeni border.

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki attributed the crash of an AH-6i reconnaissance helicopter belonging to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of National Guard to a technical malfunction.

https://t.co/SN7CtsQR1F — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 18, 2026

تدعّي إسقاطها .. ستدخل الميدان قريباً.. تذكر شكلها فلا تنسى https://t.co/8qgFm7aylr — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 18, 2026

Al-Malki separately reported the interception and destruction of two drones, one near Riyadh and another in the Eastern Province.

التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيرة بالمنطقة الشرقية. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 18, 2026

التحالف : اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيرة بمنطقة الرياض. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 18, 2026

Houthi (Ansarallah) military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Saturday that the group had shot down a Saudi Apache helicopter while it was operating against Houthi positions near Najran, without specifying the weapon used.

تمكنت قواتنا المسلحة بفضل الله وعونه من إسقاط طائرة أباتشي تابعة للعدو السعودي قبالة نجران وذلك أثناء قيامها بأعمال عدائية باتجاه مواقع قواتنا في الحدود، وتم إسقاطها بسلاح مناسب. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 17, 2026

Early Sunday, Saree announced the downing of a Saudi Karayel armed reconnaissance drone over Yemen’s Hajjah province, accusing it of conducting hostile operations. He identified it as the fourth aircraft of its type brought down since the latest escalation and the seventh since such drones began operating in Yemeni airspace.

بفضل الله وعونه تمكنت قواتنا المسلحة من إسقاط طائرة استطلاع مسلح نوع "كاريال" تابعة للعدو السعودي أثناء قيامها بأعمال عدائية في أجواء محافظة حجة وتم إسقاطها بسلاح مناسب. وتعتبر هذه هي الطائرة الرابعة التي يتم إسقاطها من هذا النوع منذ بدء التصعيد الأخير والسابعة منذ دخولها الأجواء اليمنية. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 17, 2026

He had accused Saudi forces of launching 53 airstrikes over the preceding 24 hours against what he characterized as civilian facilities in Sanaa, Taiz, Ibb, Lahj, Saada, and Amran. He said F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets operating from Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases had caused numerous civilian casualties, mostly women and children, putting the total number of Saudi air and missile strikes since the renewed escalation at 2,542.