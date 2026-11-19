Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Sanaa

Saudi-led coalition forces intercepted Houthi missiles targeting Riyadh and southern Saudi Arabia on Thursday, while the Sanaa-based Health Ministry reported 11 civilians killed and 36 injured in Saudi airstrikes over the past 24 hours.

Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said Saudi air defenses had intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles and a cruise missile launched by the Houthis toward southern Saudi Arabia. Forces also responded to a missile threat against Riyadh, where falling debris reportedly caused property damage, the extent of which remains under assessment.

التحالف: الدفاع الجوي اعترض ودمر 4 صواريخ باليستية أطلقتها الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه المنطقة الجنوبية. https://t.co/QLPm79NpAl — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 19, 2026

التحالف: - دمرنا منصة لإطلاق الصواريخ الباليستية في ذمار. - الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية استخدمت المنصة في محاولة الاعتداء على الرياض اليوم. https://t.co/Fl07o5Vrlh — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 19, 2026

Al-Malki said the coalition also destroyed two ballistic missile launchers in Yemen’s Dhamar and Saada provinces, which he identified as “having been used in attempted attacks” on Riyadh and southern Saudi Arabia earlier that day.

التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير صاروخ طواف (كروز) أطلقته الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه المنطقة الجنوبية. https://t.co/c5ni7pGcL9 — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 19, 2026

التحالف: - تعاملنا مع تهديد صاروخي أطلقته الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه الرياض. - تقييم أولي بسقوط شظايا وأضرار مادية يجري حصرها. https://t.co/xyPGMjeX9y — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 19, 2026

التحالف: - دمرنا منصة لإطلاق الصواريخ الباليستية في صعدة. - الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية استخدمت المنصة في محاولة الاعتداء على المنطقة الجنوبية اليوم. https://t.co/J94j2L6bLb — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 18, 2026

Saudi Civil Defense issued alerts in Riyadh, Al-Sulayyil, Wadi Al-Dawasir, Abha, and Khamis Mushait before lifting several warnings. Saudi media also reported property damage in Al-Sulayyil.

تم إطلاق إنذار من المنصة الوطنية للإنذار المبكر في حالات الطوارئ في محافظة خميس مشيط للتحذير من خطر، اتبع الآتي: A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Khamis Mushait Governorate to alert of a potential danger. Please follow the instructions below: https://t.co/F7jhdVqWoU — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) November 19, 2026

In Yemen, Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported airstrikes on Sanaa, including another attack on a footwear and textile factory belonging to the Al-Yateem Development Foundation, as well as strikes on the Sahar and Baqim districts of Saada province.

The broadcaster also documented casualties from an airstrike on a hotel in the coastal city of Mokha, accused Saudi aircraft of obstructing rescue efforts, and said another strike on Madinat Al-Shaab in Taiz had damaged a kidney dialysis center in Al-Hawban.

🔴 مشاهد إضافية | شهداء وجرحى في جريمة استهداف العدو السعودي استراحة بمدينة المخا بمحافظة تعز #استهداف_استراحة_في_المخا_تعز #جرائم_السعودية_في_اليمن https://t.co/rNyfO2MHTQ — قناة المسيرة (@Almasirah_YE) November 19, 2026

Houthi-run Health Ministry recorded three deaths, including a child, and five injuries, among them a woman and two children, in an initial toll from an attack on Al-Talahi in Ibb province. The ministry placed the overall toll from Saudi airstrikes across Taiz, Hodeidah, Saada, Hajjah, and Ibb over the past 24 hours at 11 civilians killed and 36 wounded, raising its cumulative figures since the latest escalation to 397 deaths and 895 injuries.

It also condemned the damage to the Al-Hawban dialysis center, warned that hundreds of patients could be affected, held Saudi Arabia responsible, and urged the United Nations and international organizations to protect healthcare facilities.

A day earlier, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the group had launched ballistic missiles at a “sensitive target” in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan region and a drone at Khamis Mushait Air Base, asserting that both attacks hit their targets. He also claimed strikes on King Khalid International Airport and Riyadh’s financial center using multiple cruise missiles, describing the operations as “retaliation for Saudi attacks on civilian facilities in Yemen.”