Shafaq News

Oil prices steadied on Thursday after losses in the prior session as expectations for ‌a market surplus outweighed lingering worries about Middle East supply amid attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures were trading up 5 cents, or 0.05%, at $92 a barrel as of 0455 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures for December fell 26 cents, or 0.31%, to $83. The December contract expires on Friday ​and the more active January contract was down 22 cents at $82.09.

Brent fell 1.3% in the previous session while WTI ​ dropped 3.2% to its lowest since August 26 on emerging expectations of a supply surplus as crude ⁠shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have returned to roughly pre-war levels.

A larger-than-expected rise in US oil stockpiles reported on ​Wednesday also weighed on the market outlook.

US crude inventories rose by 3.4 million barrels to 417.8 million barrels in the week ​ended November 13, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a rise of 58,000 barrels.

"Oil is caught between bearish fundamentals and bullish geopolitical risks. Inventory builds can weigh on prices for a day, but unresolved supply disruptions can keep the risk premium alive ​for much longer," said Priyanka Sachdeva, head of market insights at Phillip Nova.

Prices have also come under pressure from expectations ​of higher US interest rates that would cause lower economic growth and slower demand increases for oil. That would also strengthen the dollar, raising ‌prices ⁠for non-US buyers paying for dollar-denominated crude in different currencies.

Minutes from the US Federal Reserve's October meeting, released on Wednesday, bolstered investor expectations that the central bank could raise interest rates at its next meeting in December to control inflation.

"Softer oil prices provide some relief to those concerned about persistent inflationary pressures, although the question is no longer simply whether the Fed will hike ​rates in December, but by ​how much. This, in turn, ⁠supports the dollar, hindering any attempt by the oil market to rally," analysts at PVM, a brokerage, said in a note dated November 18.

Still, risks remain for Middle East oil supply ​amid the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Iran's navy said three oil tankers sailing east of the ​Strait of Hormuz ⁠were disabled by mines, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Iran-aligned Houthi movement fired missiles at the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, but the Saudi Civil Defense agency said the danger had passed.

Markets are awaiting the trilateral summit between the leaders of the US, China and ⁠Russia, seeking ​clues about the prospects of a negotiated end to the US-Iran war and ​Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which have disrupted global oil markets.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Ukrainian drone attacks have reduced Russian oil refineries' combined crude processing volumes by ​45% since late October, citing industry sources.

(Reuters)

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