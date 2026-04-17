Oil prices slip on ceasefire optimism and Iran talks

Shafaq News

Oil prices fell in early trade on Friday on optimism the Middle East conflict could be nearing ​an end after a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel ‌took effect and President Donald Trump said the U.S. and Iran may meet for talks on the weekend.

Brent crude futures declined by $1.34, or 1.35%, to $98.05 ​a barrel at 0021 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures ​fell $1.65, or 1.74%, to $93.40 a barrel, trimming gains from ⁠the previous session.

Addressing a key sticking point in talks to ​end the Iran war, which has closed the Strait of Hormuz ​for seven weeks and choked off roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, Trump said Tehran had offered not to possess nuclear weapons for more than ​20 years.

"We're going to see what happens. But I think ​we're very close to making a deal with Iran," Trump told reporters outside ‌the ⁠White House on Thursday.

Oil prices climbed 50% in March in a record run and have only recently fallen below the $100 per barrel mark but have stayed within the $90 range for the week.

Israel's campaign ​in Lebanon has ​been a major ⁠obstacle to securing a peace deal sought by Trump to end the war on Iran he launched ​with Israel in late February.

U.S. and Iranian negotiators have ​scaled ⁠back their expectations for a comprehensive peace deal and are instead seeking a temporary memorandum to prevent a return to conflict, two Iranian ⁠sources ​told Reuters on Thursday.

Analysts from ING estimate that ​roughly 13 million barrels per day of oil flow has been disrupted by the ​closure of the Strait.

(Reuters)

Only the headline is edited by Shafaq News Agency.