Shafaq News- Kobani

Residents of Kobani (Ain Al-Arab) in northern Syria held a solidarity march on Thursday in support of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) amid escalating tensions with Baghdad over federal measures to take control of KRI border crossings, regulate oil exports, and assume management of all oil fields.

Participants waved Kurdistan flags and carried banners calling for Kurdish unity, A Shafaq News correspondent reported.

On Wednesday, dozens of residents in the northeastern Syrian cities of Al-Hasakah, Qamishli, and Amuda also staged demonstrations in support of the KRI under the slogan: "No to threats, no to intimidation –the people of Kurdistan are free and steadfast."

Eight Syrian Kurdish parties grouped in the Consultative Meeting also declared solidarity with the KRI in its dispute with Baghdad, urging that differences be resolved through dialogue rather than through threats.