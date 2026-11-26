Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq’s Oil Ministry appointed Qadouri Abdul-Salim as director general of the state-run North Oil Company (NOC) in Kirkuk, a ministry source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The ministry will convene its advisory council in Kirkuk on Friday, with ministry officials and senior company staff expected to attend, the source said, adding that the agenda includes oil production and operations, ongoing projects, plans to develop fields and facilities, and administrative and technical issues affecting the company’s performance.

The appointment comes as Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi expands an oil-smuggling crackdown that began in Jurf Al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf Al-Nasr, and later extended to Kirkuk after an investigation into smuggling at NOC.

Read more: PM Al-Zaidi ousts nine over Jurf al-Sakhr smuggling

On Tuesday, Al-Zaidi ordered the dismissal or suspension of senior security and government officials and directed federal authorities to take control of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq’s (KRI) border crossings. His directives also require federal Oil Ministry approval for exports of crude oil and petroleum products and task the ministry with managing its fields under KRI security control in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin and Diyala.