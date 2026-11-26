Shafaq News- Duhok

Thousands of people took to the streets in Duhok and the independent administration of Zakho on Thursday, waving Kurdistan flags and chanting slogans against recent decisions by Iraq's federal government concerning the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Marwan Hassan, one of the protesters, told Shafaq News that “Kurdistan is a constitutionally recognized entity whose rights cannot be taken away.”

Another demonstrator, Nermin Ahmed, called on the international community to support the demands of the Kurdish people and pressure the federal government to reverse its decisions. He said the Kurdish people had made thousands of sacrifices for Kurdistan and its territories, adding that “Kurds were now united in rejecting the measures.”

Similar demonstrations took place in Erbil, where hundreds gathered near the historic Erbil Citadel to express their anger and opposition to the latest federal government decisions.