Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi told European Union ambassadors on Thursday that Federal Supreme Court rulings had affirmed Baghdad's authority over international border security and the management of the country's oil wealth.

Addressing the recent dispute with the Kurdistan Region regarding the new measures, Al-Zaidi stressed that Kurds are an integral part of the Iraqi people and that the federal government is just as committed to protecting their rights and meeting their needs as it is to doing so for Iraqis elsewhere.

Read more: Kurdistan rejects Baghdad takeover of border crossings, oil fields

The government has begun taking decisive to tackle the problems facing the state, he said, pledging to continue fighting corruption, ensure all weapons are subject to constitutional and legal authority, and crack down on oil smuggling across Iraq.

The meeting also covered relations between Iraq and EU member states and prospects for expanding economic and investment cooperation, as well as regional developments.

Read more: Al-Zaidi sacks officials over oil smuggling, orders federal control of Kurdistan crossings