Shafaq News- Baghdad

A Baghdad court on Thursday sentenced eight French nationals to life in prison and two others to 15 years for membership in ISIS, as Iraq continues prosecuting suspected militants transferred from Syria.

Among those sentenced to life in prison was Romain Garnier, who worked on the group's propaganda before his arrest in Syria in 2017.

The Central Criminal Court deferred verdicts in the cases of 10 other defendants, including Adrien Guihal, known for claiming responsibility on behalf of ISIS for the July 14, 2016, attack in Nice, southern France, which killed 86 people. Also awaiting verdicts are Quentin Le Brun and Thomas Collange, who worked on the group's propaganda.

The defendants are among 47 French nationals transferred from Syria to Iraq in July 2025 whose trials began in September 2026. Before Thursday's rulings, Iraqi courts had sentenced 16 of the defendants to life in prison and one to 15 years.

Paris has repatriated hundreds of family members of ISIS fighters but has declined to repatriate most of the men, leaving them facing prosecution abroad. Several defendants argued that their activities had been confined to Syria, questioning why they were being tried in Iraq, where they face prosecution under the country's counterterrorism law for membership in ISIS.

In February 2026, the US military completed the transfer of 5,704 ISIS suspects of around 60 nationalities from detention facilities run by Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria to Iraqi custody.

Iraqi courts have handed down hundreds of life and death sentences for terrorism offenses in recent years, including against foreign fighters. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have raised concerns over fair-trial guarantees and access to legal representation for ISIS suspects transferred to Iraq.