Shafaq News- Cairo

At least 30 people were killed and 15 injured when a vehicle carrying petroleum products overturned and caught fire above a tunnel in Giza's Al-Warraq district, in the capital, Cairo, the Health Ministry stated on Wednesday.

Local media said firefighters had brought the blaze under control.

The ring road connects major highways across Greater Cairo, linking Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia governorates.

Meanwhile, Iraq offered condolences to Egypt over the victims of the accident. In a statement, Foreign ministry affirmed Baghdad's "full solidarity with Cairo, its government and people, and its support for the country during this difficult time."