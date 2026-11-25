Shafaq News- Damascus/ Al-Hasakah

An ISIS attack on an internal security headquarters in the northeastern Syrian city of Al-Hasakah killed two security personnel and wounded five others on Wednesday, Marwan Al-Ali, the province’s internal security commander, told a news conference.

A source told Shafaq News that a motorcycle bomb exploded at the headquarters and that a second blast came from another motorcycle bomb. The source also reported heavy gunfire in the area and said security forces arrested one of the four people involved in the attack.

A Shafaq News correspondent said a curfew was imposed in Al-Mushairifa, the neighborhood where the headquarters is located.

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