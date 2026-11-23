Shafaq News- Damascus

Kurdish, Arab and Syriac journalists from Syria's northeastern Al-Hasakah province called for more responsible reporting and action against hate speech at a two-day workshop in Damascus, the first gathering of its kind since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government.

The workshop, held at the invitation of the Al-Hasakah provincial authorities, was supported by Promediation, a French organization specializing in mediation and peacebuilding. Omar Haj Ahmad, director of journalism affairs at Syria's Information Ministry, presented the ministry's media code of conduct and discussed how it would be applied.

The meeting gave journalists from the province's different communities a chance to exchange views and discuss shared concerns, Al-Hasakah Deputy Governor Ahmad al-Hilali told Shafaq News, adding that the government was working to counter hate speech and promote civil peace.

Journalist Jindar Barakat, who participated in the workshop, warned of the growing spread of incitement and misinformation on social media. “Journalists, influencers, and activists are urged to uphold professional and ethical standards and help build understanding among Syria's communities, particularly in Kurdish areas,” he told Shafaq News.

Read more: Kurds in Syria: From marginalization to a defining political force