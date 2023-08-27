Security Alert in al-Hasakah amid ISIS prisoner revolt

Shafaq News/ Security forces of the "Autonomous Administration" in Northeastern Syria have locked down neighborhoods in al-Hasakah City as inmates associated with ISIS began a revolt in the nearby Ghuwayran Prison.

As the unrest escalated, security was heightened around the prison, and local residents were advised to remain indoors, parallel to search operations targeting hidden ISIS cells. This security posture was taken in response to intelligence suggesting plans by ISIS cells to stage a breakout similar to last year's attempt.

On April 26, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported presence of two Global Coalition warplanes patrolling the skies over al-Hasakah city. This was accompanied by a widespread deployment of the Asayish security forces, which began at al-Bassel Square in the Ghuwairan neighborhood and extended to the al-Nashwa district. Passengers' IDs were checked as part of these operations.

SOHR sources indicated that the Global Coalition was conducting both ground and aerial drills to inspect weaponry and ensure that all personnel and equipment were in optimal condition.

Earlier, on March 31, SOHR reported a large-scale security movements involving both security and military forces near al-Sina’a prison in the Ghuwayran neighborhood, which holds ISIS detainees. This followed a thwarted attack by two ISIS operatives on the Asayish headquarters in al-Hasakah.

SOHR quoted sources noting ongoing efforts by security forces to transfer inmates between Ghuwayran and al-Shadadi prisons.