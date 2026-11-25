Shafaq News- Washington

The US on Wednesday congratulated Syrian authorities for seizing large quantities of Captagon pills and intercepting Iranian weapons bound for Lebanon earlier this month.

Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees Middle East military operations, noted that Syria's Drug Enforcement Department seized massive amounts of Captagon at the border, while Syrian Internal Security Forces confiscated weapons smuggled from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"These efforts support a stable, unified, and peaceful Syria and reinforce regional security and stability," he added.

Statement from Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander: https://t.co/S3T2684DPU — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 25, 2026

Earlier this month, Syrian intelligence and Internal Security Forces foiled attempts to smuggle various weapons shipments intended for Lebanon and arrested several suspects.

The Lebanese Army also seized around 264 kilograms of materials used in explosives manufacturing and the arrest of three suspects. It said the shipment had been smuggled from Syrian territory across Lebanon's northern and eastern borders.