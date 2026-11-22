Shafaq News- Beirut

The Lebanese army seized around 264 kilograms of explosives smuggled from Syria and arrested three suspects during a border operation, the army said on Sunday.

The seized explosives included approximately 203 kilograms of C4 and 61 kilograms of TNT.

بتاريخ 21 / 11 / 2026، نتيجة عمليات الرصد والمراقبة للحدود الشمالية والشرقية، ضبطت وحدة من الجيش في منطقة الدورة – مشاريع القاع حوالي 264 كلغ من المواد المتفجرة (حوالي 203 كلغ من مادة C4 و 61 كلغ من مادة TNT) المهرَّبة من الداخل السوري، وأوقفت المواطنين (ا.ف.) و(ز.ر.) و(ز.ر.) المشتبه بتورطهم في تهريبها. سُلّمت المضبوطات وبوشر التحقيق مع الموقوفين بإشراف القضاء المختص. #الجيش_اللبناني #LebaneseArmy https://t.co/fEGnGpHmiT — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) November 22, 2026

According to an army statement, the operation followed surveillance along Lebanon’s northern and eastern borders. An army unit intercepted the shipment in the Al-Doura area of Qaa Projects and arrested three Lebanese nationals identified by their initials as (A.F.), (Z.R.), and (Z.R.).