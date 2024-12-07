Lebanese Army on high alert at Syrian border

Shafaq News/ The Lebanese Army has bolstered its presence along the eastern border with Syria, intensifying measures at illegal crossings and deploying reinforcements in anticipation of potential spillover from escalating violence in Syria, a military source said on Saturday.

The source noted that military reinforcements have been concentrated in Al-Hermel and Akkar regions, areas deemed particularly vulnerable due to their proximity to Al-Qalamoun and Al-Nabek in Syria—zones notorious for militant infiltration.

“Troops from the Airborne Regiment and Navy Commandos have been deployed, while the First Land Border Regiment is conducting heightened patrols along the Syrian-Lebanese border,” the source said.

The army has also installed rocket launchers and reinforced its units across the northern border to ensure readiness for any contingencies.

"The military presence in Akkar and Baalbek-Al-Hermel has been significantly bolstered, with two land border regiments, two brigades, and special unit detachments now stationed there. It’s a challenging terrain to secure, but essential," the source explained.

The source emphasized that the army’s heightened alertness stems from intelligence suggesting potential threats, even as the Syrian army intensifies operations to push back militants in Hama and surrounding areas.

“We cannot afford complacency,” the source said. “Military measures are paired with intelligence monitoring to detect any movements by Syrians or Lebanese sympathizing with militant factions.”

The army has intensified patrols, checkpoints, and surveillance in northern areas, wary of a sudden escalation. "The northern front poses greater risks than the south, which is under international agreements," the source noted. "In the north, situations could deteriorate without warning if we’re not fully prepared."

The heightened alert comes as Lebanon remains haunted by the 2014 border crisis, when militants from ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra attacked the border town of Arsal, killing soldiers and civilians and occupying areas along the Syrian-Lebanese border.

The presence of hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, many of whom are spread across the country, adds to the concern about potential security threats, including the activation of sleeper cells amid Syria’s escalating conflict.