Lebanese soldier injured in clash with Syrian armed group at border

Shafaq News/ A Lebanese soldier was injured, on Friday, during an armed clash between the Lebanese army and Syrian armed men at the eastern border with Syria.

In a statement, the army said that "a military unit intervened to shut down an illegal border crossing in the Maaraboun area of Baalbek, near the Lebanese-Syrian border. During the operation, a group of Syrians attempted to reopen the crossing with a bulldozer."

In response, the Lebanese Army fired warning shots into the air, after which the Syrians returned fire, wounding one soldier and sparking an exchange of gunfire.

The army has since implemented reinforced security measures in the area, with units deployed to enforce strict controls. Investigations into the incident are currently underway, the statement added.