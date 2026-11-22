Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi said Sunday his government will press ahead with plans to assert state authority nationwide, enforce the law, fight corruption and protect public resources from misuse.

During a meeting with Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) chief Faleh Al-Fayyadh, Al-Zaidi discussed domestic and international developments and said stability would help the government carry out its development, economic and investment plans.

They also discussed plans to develop Iraq’s armed forces, including PMF units.