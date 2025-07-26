Fabricated: PMF denies head’s dismissal

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) denied reports claiming the dismissal or retirement of its head, Faleh al-Fayyadh.

In an official statement, the PMF labeled the circulating document—which purports to show a presidential decree relieving al-Fayyadh of his duties—as “fabricated” and lacking any credibility.

“There is no truth to the rumors or the forged letter being shared,” the statement said, urging the public and media to rely solely on official sources for information.