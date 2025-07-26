Fabricated: PMF denies head’s dismissal
Shafaq News – Baghdad
On Saturday, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) denied reports claiming the dismissal or retirement of its head, Faleh al-Fayyadh.
In an official statement, the PMF labeled the circulating document—which purports to show a presidential decree relieving al-Fayyadh of his duties—as “fabricated” and lacking any credibility.
“There is no truth to the rumors or the forged letter being shared,” the statement said, urging the public and media to rely solely on official sources for information.
🔻#تنويهلا صحة لما يتم تداوله من #كتاب_مزور للسيد رئيس الجمهورية والذي يتضمن اقالة رئيس #هيئة_الحشد_الشعبي السيد #فالح_الفياض او إحالته للتقاعد ونؤكد ان هذه الأنباء لا صحة لها ويجب عدم التعاطي معها واخذ الاخبار من مصدرها الرسمي. #هيئة_الحشد_الشعبي #المديرية_العامة_للإعلام pic.twitter.com/70wUzQ5WNQ— مديرية الإعلام - هيئة الحشد الشعبي (@teamsmediawar) July 26, 2025