PMF chief seeks relocation of camps beyond urban areas

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Chairman Faleh Al-Fayyadh on Sunday urged Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali Al-Zaidi to relocate PMF camps outside Iraq's cities and provincial centers, calling on the government to provide suitable alternative facilities.

During a ceremony attended by Al-Zaidi marking the 12th anniversary of the PMF's establishment, where participants commemorated fighters killed and wounded in the battle against ISIS, Al-Fayyadh stressed the PMF's commitment to state laws and regulations, calling for the provision of alternative camps to facilitate the complete relocation of its forces outside city centers and provincial capitals.

شارك رئيس مجلس الوزراء القائد العام للقوات المسلحة السيد علي فالح الزيدي، اليوم الأحد، في الحفل الاستذكاري الذي أقامته هيئة الحشد الشعبي بمناسبة الذكرى السنوية الثانية عشرة لتأسيس الحشد.واستذكر الحضور تضحيات المجاهدين شهداء الحشد الذين ارتقوا خلال التصدي لعصابات داعش الإرهابية،… pic.twitter.com/cswY2HanbK — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) June 14, 2026

Discussions over the future of armed factions in Iraq continue ahead of the planned withdrawal of the US-led Coalition from the country. Earlier this week, Al-Zaidi reaffirmed the government’s push to place all weapons under state control, linking the initiative to broader goals of security, sovereignty, and long-term stability.

Read more: Iraq to place armed factions' weapons under state control: What we know so far