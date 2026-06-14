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PMF chief seeks relocation of camps beyond urban areas

PMF chief seeks relocation of camps beyond urban areas
2026-06-14T09:42:05+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Chairman Faleh Al-Fayyadh on Sunday urged Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali Al-Zaidi to relocate PMF camps outside Iraq's cities and provincial centers, calling on the government to provide suitable alternative facilities.

During a ceremony attended by Al-Zaidi marking the 12th anniversary of the PMF's establishment, where participants commemorated fighters killed and wounded in the battle against ISIS, Al-Fayyadh stressed the PMF's commitment to state laws and regulations, calling for the provision of alternative camps to facilitate the complete relocation of its forces outside city centers and provincial capitals.

Discussions over the future of armed factions in Iraq continue ahead of the planned withdrawal of the US-led Coalition from the country. Earlier this week, Al-Zaidi reaffirmed the government’s push to place all weapons under state control, linking the initiative to broader goals of security, sovereignty, and long-term stability.

Read more: Iraq to place armed factions' weapons under state control: What we know so far

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