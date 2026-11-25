Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s four top officials backed a proposal for national talks on December 1 to seek a constitutional solution to the dispute between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the Iraqi presidency said on Wednesday.

President Nizar Amedi hosted Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, Parliament Speaker Haibat Al-Halbousi, and Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan at Baghdad Palace earlier today, with Zaidan offering to sponsor the talks. His proposal calls for all four officials to attend and for invitations to go to some of the parties involved or others who could help resolve the dispute.

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On November 24, following an investigation into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company, Al-Zaidi ordered federal authorities to take control of all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region, his military spokesman Sabah Al-Numan said. He also directed the federal Oil Ministry to manage its fields in areas under the Kurdistan Region’s security control in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin, and Diyala provinces. Kurdish leaders rejected the orders, saying they conflicted with earlier understandings between Baghdad and Erbil.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the leaders also backed government efforts to combat corruption and the smuggling of oil and petroleum products. To protect public funds and Iraq’s oil wealth, they called on oversight bodies, security forces, and judicial authorities to work together to pursue those involved and hold them accountable under the law.

An informed political source had told Shafaq News that the meeting’s agenda also included Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr) and state control of weapons.

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