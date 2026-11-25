Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council on Wednesday urged Baghdad, Erbil and all political parties to respect the country's constitution, as tensions mount over a series of federal measures targeting oil smuggling and extending federal control over key facilities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

In a statement, the Council reaffirmed that Iraq is "a single, independent federal state with a democratic, parliamentary republican system of government," stressing that the 2005 Constitution provides the legal framework for the country and that the Federal Supreme Court has exclusive authority to interpret its provisions.

The Council's statement comes after Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi expanded a campaign against oil smuggling that began in Jurf al-Sakhr and later extended to parts of Kirkuk, following an investigation that uncovered smuggling operations involving the state-run North Oil Company.

Al-Zaidi issued a series of directives requiring federal Oil Ministry authorization for crude oil and petroleum product exports, while placing all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region under the authority of the Border Ports Commission. The Oil Ministry was also tasked with managing federally owned fields in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin, and Diyala that fall under KRI security authority, while the Defense Ministry was instructed to close unofficial routes linking those provinces to the Kurdistan Region.

The measures have drawn objections from the KRI. Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani rejected Baghdad's orders, arguing that they contradicted understandings reached during previous talks. Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani also urged Baghdad to exercise caution in addressing the disputes.

On Tuesday, Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi called on both sides to ease tensions and refer their differences to the Federal Supreme Court for a ruling.