Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi on Tuesday urged the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to prioritize Iraq's national interests and avoid escalating tensions through the media.

Al-Halbousi called for referring disputes to the Federal Supreme Court, which has the authority to interpret the constitution and settle disputes between federal and regional governments under Article 93. He noted that Article 94 makes the court's rulings binding on all authorities.

The constitution governs all federal, regional, and local authorities, warning that “no one is above the Constitution and the law, and there is no room for selectivity in applying their provisions,” he said, adding, “Adherence to the Constitution is not a political option subject to bargaining, but rather a binding duty upon all without exception.”

Al-Halbousi also affirmed parliament's commitment to adopting a fair, program-based budget that protects everyone's rights and ensures the equitable distribution of resources and wealth among Iraqis without discrimination.