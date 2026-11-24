Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) remains committed to honoring previous agreements with Baghdad but will reject unilateral decisions affecting the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), Interior Minister Reber Ahmed said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference after participating in the announcement of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, Ahmed noted that Baghdad had failed to respect the Kurdish people's will and the KRI's constitutional rights.

“Without a legal and political agreement, we will not accept any decisions or comply with measures issued without an agreement,” he added.

Criticizing Baghdad's centralized approach to decision-making, Ahmed argued that the KRI was a constitutional partner in Iraq. The KRG had also sought to include the ASYCUDA customs automation system in agreements expected to be signed within days, according to Ahmed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered Baghdad's Border Ports Authority to take control of all crossings in the KRI and required federal Oil Ministry approval for crude oil and petroleum-product exports, following investigations into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company. He also directed the ministry to manage oilfields under its jurisdiction in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin, and Diyala that are outside federal security control.