Shafaq News- Riyadh

A tower in a financial center in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, was hit in an attack by Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday, wounding 11 people, Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense said.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

Last week, a Houthi attack damaged several floors of a tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District, as well as nearby buildings, without causing any injuries, according to Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense. The tower is Riyadh's tallest skyscraper and houses the headquarters of the Public Investment Fund (PIF).