Shafaq News- Erbil

Iraqi decision-makers are escalating measures against the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) that threaten its constitutional rights, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani warned on Tuesday, as PM Ali al-Zaidi ordered Erbil to obtain federal Oil Ministry approval for crude oil and petroleum-product exports and directed the Border Ports Authority to take control of all crossings in the KRI.

Recalling the KRI's role in overthrowing the former Iraqi regime in 2003 and drafting the constitution, he argued that Baghdad had failed to uphold the principles of partnership, balance, and consensus.

Turning to the federal government, he said Erbil had supported Prime Minister Al-Zaidi's efforts to resolve outstanding problems and combat corruption, including through practical cooperation. However, “Baghdad is promoting unfounded allegations against the KRI and adopting unilateral measures that would not resolve disputes.”

“We will cooperate just as fully in preventing illegal activities and smuggling as we have in fighting corruption, but through legal and constitutional means,” Barzani said.

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