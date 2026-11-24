Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) on Tuesday jointly rejected Baghdad's move to seize control of the Kurdistan Region (KRI)'s border crossings and oil exports, warning that any infringement of its rights was "a red line."

“The KRI has never asked for more than its constitutional rights, which have been repeatedly violated over the years,” the parties said, insisting that any decision taken against the KRI outside it would be unconstitutional, and unilateral decisions do not serve Iraq's security and stability, calling instead for dialogue, transparency and mutual understanding.

Read more: Kurdistan rejects Baghdad takeover of border crossings, oil fields

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi issued a series of decisions following investigations into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company. Under the measures, crude oil and petroleum-product exports require federal Oil Ministry authorization, while the Border Ports Commission is to assume control of all crossings in the Kurdistan Region. The Oil Ministry was also ordered to manage federally owned fields in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin and Diyala that are under KRI security authority, while the Defense Ministry was instructed to close unofficial routes linking those provinces with the KRI.

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