Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) must remain a single geographical and political entity, Kurdish politician Salar Aziz stressed on Friday, rejecting calls to divide the KRI as tensions persist between its two main political parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

Speaking at a press conference, Aziz urged political leaders to abandon proposals he described as "unrealistic" and adopt practical approaches that take current conditions into account, emphasizing the need to strengthen ties among the Kurdistan Region's communities.

On November 4, the Kurdistan Parliament convened despite a boycott by the PUK and New Generation. The session drew 52 lawmakers, including six elected on the two parties' lists who attended despite the boycott, and elected KDP candidate Vala Fareed as speaker.

The PUK has withdrawn from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and threatened to establish parallel institutions in areas under its control, while the KDP has moved ahead with parliamentary proceedings despite the dispute.

Read more: Where the Kurdistan Region of Iraq stands as split fears grow