Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi approved the establishment of a military engineering college in Najaf province, a letter from his office published on Tuesday showed.

Defense Ministry spokesman Yahya Rasool said the college aims to attract outstanding students and people with innovative scientific ideas and to train engineers in air defense systems, drones, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and modern military communications. The college, he added, will strengthen military engineering education and help young scientists apply their knowledge to the needs of the armed forces as defense technology advances.

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