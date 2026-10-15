Shafaq News- Baghdad

The new Ministry of Digital Economy and Governance aims to address global shifts in the digital economy, governance and artificial intelligence, Minister Mohammed Sahib Al-Darraji told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The ministry aims to reduce reliance on cash transactions and expand electronic payments, Al-Darraji said. He estimated Iraq’s e-commerce market at around $4 billion, raising questions over how such transactions should be regulated and brought under legal and tax frameworks.

Read more: Iraq's e-commerce boom fuels growth, fraud, and consumer mistrust

Cybersecurity and data protection are also major challenges, he pointed out, citing the growing importance of information and data in international conflicts. Digital sovereignty requires protecting data held by state institutions and working to host government servers inside Iraq.

Weak internet infrastructure, the use of different systems across state institutions and the need to harmonize legislation and procedures are among the issues that must be addressed to advance Iraq’s digital transformation, according to Al-Darraji.

Read more: Internet in Iraq: Snail-speed service, high costs, and digital divide

He called for greater private-sector involvement and participation by international companies with a local presence in digital economy projects. Other challenges include securing specialized personnel, funding, data protection and coordination among state institutions, he said.

Al-Darraji was sworn in as minister of digital economy and governance after parliament voted to complete the cabinet today.

Read more: Iraq floats an AI ministry; its institutions are not ready to use it