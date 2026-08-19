Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency arrested a suspect in Najaf, southern Iraq, on Wednesday for allegedly promoting the sale of drones, concealed cameras and prohibited GPS tracking devices through a TikTok page, the Interior Ministry said.

A specialized team monitored the page and, following field and intelligence operations, carried out an operation that led to the suspect’s arrest. Authorities seized four drones, four concealed cameras and 11 prohibited GPS tracking devices in his possession.

The ministry confirmed that legal proceedings had been initiated against the suspect under Article 4 of Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Law, under judicial supervision.

On August 9, Iraqi security forces detained three members of an armed faction allegedly preparing drone attacks outside the country.