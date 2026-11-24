Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, will open its biggest New Year festival in years on December 21, featuring more than 50 artists, Ranjdar Omed, a supervising engineer with the city's municipality, told Shafaq News.

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The festival will close on New Year's Eve with a 20-minute fireworks display from the UNESCO World Heritage site Erbil Citadel, one of the oldest continuously inhabited places in the world. Children taking part in festival activities will compete for more than 200 prizes a day, Omed said.

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The expanded festival could draw up to twice as many tourists as in previous years, Omed said, with visitors expected from across the Kurdistan Region, the rest of Iraq, neighboring countries and the Gulf.

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Last year, 88,341 tourists visited the province between December 25, 2025, and January 1, 2026, according to figures from Erbil's General Directorate of Tourism cited by the provincial administration. The province recorded about 1.5 million visitors over the whole of 2025.