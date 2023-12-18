Erbil Governor announces cancellation of Christmas and New Year's celebrations

Shafaq News / Erbil's Governor, Omed Khushnaw, declared on Monday the decision to refrain from holding any official celebrations for Christmas and New Year's Eve out of respect for the victims of the incidents in Hamdaniya and the students in the dormitories of Soran.

This announcement came during a meeting supervised by the Governor to discuss the Christmas and New Year's ceremonies.

"Due to the tragedies in Hamdaniya and the fire in a building in Soran that sadly resulted in the death of a significant number of citizens and injuries to others, and out of respect for the victims and their families, the governorate will not hold any official celebrations for the New Year", A statement said, noting, "Citizens, event halls, hotels, and tourist spots are free to hold their own festivities."

It added, "In order to safeguard the lives and property of citizens and tourists, and to prevent unwanted or unnatural incidents, tasks and duties were assigned to all security forces."

The meeting concluded by urging the General Directorate of Tourism and Border Security, along with their plans and programs, to facilitate and welcome the large numbers of tourists annually visiting Erbil from central and southern Iraq and other countries.