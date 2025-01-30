Erbil Citadel: Where history meets growing tourism

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region’s Erbil Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited settlements, remains a major attraction for locals and tourists.

A cultural and social hub for generations, the citadel offers a serene setting where visitors can experience traditional outdoor breakfasts while being immersed in centuries of history.

Tourism in Erbil has grown significantly in recent years. In 2023, the city welcomed approximately three million tourists, with numbers increasing to about 3.5 million in 2024. The citadel remains one of the most visited landmarks, attracting visitors interested in its architecture, cultural significance, and historical relevance.

The Erbil Citadel continues to function as a community space, where visitors engage in morning activities such as tea gatherings, reading newspapers, and leisurely walks.

“Sitting here feels like traveling back in time,” Abdullah, a longtime visitor told Shafaq News. “The citadel has always been the heart of Erbil—a place that carries the city’s soul and offers a sense of peace and belonging.”

At sunrise, cafés and eateries around the citadel begin serving traditional Kurdish breakfasts, including hot tea, Kalana (a traditional dish), fresh cheese, natural honey, and oven-baked tandoor bread. The blend of history and local cuisine continues to appeal to both locals and tourists.

“Starting my day here gives me positive energy,” said Sardar, a regular visitor. “The refreshing atmosphere, combined with the scent of fresh bread and hot tea, makes the experience even more special.”

With its historic architecture and natural morning light, the citadel has become a popular destination for photographers. The soft dawn mist and golden hues highlight the stone walls and narrow alleys, creating picturesque scenery.

“The citadel at sunrise has a unique charm,” shared Mohammed, a photographer. “The way the light falls on the ancient walls and the quiet atmosphere make it a perfect place for photography.”

While maintaining its historical character, authorities continue to develop its surroundings, introducing cafés and family-friendly spaces to enhance accessibility while preserving its architectural and cultural heritage.

Located atop an ancient tell (a hill formed by successive civilizations), the citadel is enclosed by 19th-century façades. Its fan-like layout, influenced by late Ottoman-era urban design, reflects its long history.

Historical records link the Erbil Citadel to Arbela, a significant Assyrian political and religious center. Archaeological findings suggest that layers of earlier settlements remain beneath its surface, preserving thousands of years of historical heritage.