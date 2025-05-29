Erbil Citadel shines again with weekly public access

Shafaq News/ Erbil’s historic citadel reopened to the public for one day a week as its large-scale restoration project approaches completion.

The Head of the Citadel Rehabilitation Commission, Falah Hassan told Shafaq News that 1,200 cubic meters of the citadel’s flooring have been paved over the past six months, along with the rehabilitation of the main street connecting the Ahmadia Gate to the Grand Bazaar Gate.

The restoration of Erbil Citadel is entering its final phase, with technical issues set to be resolved within days, and work on the electrical, sewage, bathhouse, and mosque nearing completion, Hassan said, confirming that the site is now illuminated and open weekly for public visits while restoration continues in other areas.

He further pointed out that the management of the UNESCO World Heritage landmarks was officially transferred from Erbil’s provincial authority to the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Cabinet in recent months. The move streamlines decision-making and allows requests to be submitted directly to the Council of Ministers.

Erbil Citadel was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2014 for its unique architectural significance. Historical records trace its origins through multiple civilizations, including the Sumerian, Akkadian, Babylonian, Assyrian, Persian, Greek, Islamic, and Ottoman eras.

The site includes three main neighborhoods, traditional homes, mosques, Sufi lodges, and public baths. Its distinctive circular wall is among its most prominent features, known for its durability and design.