Tourists flock to Erbil, express satisfaction with hospitality and entry procedures

Shafaq News/ With a significant influx of tourists to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, many have expressed their happiness with their visit and the entry procedures implemented by authorities.

Shafaq News Agency surveyed several tourists about their experiences in the Kurdistan Region and the main areas they visited.

Amina Saeed, a Baghdad resident, told Shafaq News Agency, "The atmosphere throughout the Kurdistan Region is very beautiful, especially in Erbil. Despite the high temperatures, the weather in tourist areas like Bekhal, Jondian, and Choman is very moderate. The stunning natural scenery makes the region a favorite tourist destination for Iraqis, especially during holidays and vacations."

Rashid Abdullah, a resident of Saladin, commented on the entry procedures, stating, "The entry process into Erbil from the Sherara checkpoint was smooth. The only delay was due to the large number of tourists arriving simultaneously, but overall, the governorate is very well-organized."

Regarding prices in local markets, Ibrahim, a tourist from Baghdad, noted, "Prices vary between the governorates of the Kurdistan Region and other Iraqi governorates, especially in tourist areas. However, not all goods are expensive, and prices are more reasonable in local markets compared to large commercial centers."

Katya, a tourist from Syria, shared her positive experience, saying, "The hospitality in the Kurdistan Region, especially in Erbil, is wonderful. There is no discrimination, particularly against Syrians. Kurdistan has become an excellent choice for those looking to enjoy their holidays, with affordable prices, easy government procedures, friendly locals, and beautiful tourist areas and resorts with breathtaking natural scenery."

Notably, during the four days of Eid al-Adha, Erbil welcomed over 117,000 tourists, according to local government sources. The majority were from central and southern Iraqi governorates, along with a significant number of non-Iraqi tourists, primarily from neighboring countries like Syria, Iran, and Turkiye.

Last April, Kurdistan's tourism industry experienced remarkable growth in 2024, welcoming over 1.7 million visitors in the first quarter,

Ibrahim Abdul Majeed, the media officer at the Kurdistan Tourism Board, said the Eid al-Fitr holiday period, spanning from April 8 to 13, witnessed a particularly significant influx of tourists, with over 200,000 individuals seeking respite in the region's ambiance.

Domestic tourists within the Kurdistan Region, estimated at 150,000 individuals, also contributed to the tourism boom, with many enjoying the region's beaches, historical sites, and recreational activities.

"The region boasts over 3,100 tourist facilities and 1,075 accommodation options, catering to a wide variety of traveler preferences," he said.