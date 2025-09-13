Babil’s restoration to boost Iraqi tourism

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Restoration work on two of Babil’s most iconic landmarks—the Temple of Ninmakh and the retaining walls of the Ishtar Gate—is nearly complete, marking a major milestone in preserving Iraq’s ancient heritage.

According to The Art Newspaper, the projects, supported by the World Monuments Fund and funded by the US embassy in Baghdad, aim to reverse decades of damage caused by war, erosion, and earlier restoration missteps dating back to the mid-20th century. The Temple of Ninmakh, dedicated to the Sumerian goddess of creation, has been rebuilt using traditional mud-brick techniques. At the Ishtar Gate, engineers reinforced the retaining walls to mitigate groundwater damage.

Both initiatives fall under the long-running Future of Babylon Project, launched 15 years ago to stabilize and safeguard the 2,500-acre archaeological site. Babil was added to the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2019. Once reopened later this year, the Temple of Ninmakh will host cultural events, weddings, and the annual Babil Festival.

The restoration comes amid a surge in tourism. In 2024, more than 48,000 people visited Babil—a noticeable increase from the previous year, with travelers arriving from across Iraq and abroad. “Babylon is a symbol of Iraq,” noted Raad Hamid Abdullah, the city’s antiquities and heritage inspector.

To continue reading, click here.