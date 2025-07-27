UNESCO Iraqi Marshes ablaze for third day

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Fires burned for a third straight day in Iraq’s Hawizeh Marshes, the Green Iraq Environmental Observatory reported on Sunday, as efforts to contain the blaze faced delays caused by strong winds sweeping across Maysan province.

According to a statement from the Observatory, environmental expert Ahmed Saleh Naameh noted that Army engineering units from the 10th Division have been constructing an earthen barrier in the Dheel al-Fahal area, but dense vegetation slowed progress.

He recalled that fires of similar scale erupted in 2021 and lasted 16 days before Iranian aircraft helped extinguish them.

“Access to the area remains limited to oil facilities and border guard units,” he added, confirming that “strong winds, severe drought, and high temperatures complicate efforts to control the fires.”

On Saturday, Maysan-based environmental activist Murtada al-Janoubi connected the fires to oil development in the marshes. He warned that an Iraqi company, in partnership with a Chinese firm, has been clearing land in the al-Adheem area by burning reed forests. “The company is raising the terrain by seven meters and building internal roads ahead of declaring the Hawizeh oil field,” he explained.

The site forms part of Iraq’s “fifth licensing round,” signed in February 2023, covering six oilfields and exploration blocks. China’s Geo-Jade Petroleum secured the Hawizeh field, spanning roughly 17 by 8 kilometers.

The Mesopotamian Marshes—comprising the Central Marshes, Hawizeh, and the Eastern and Western Hammar—represent the largest inland wetland system in the Middle East. For centuries, they have supported fishing, buffalo herding, and reed craftsmanship, fostering a unique cultural and ecological heritage.

In 2016, UNESCO added the Iraqi Marshes to its World Heritage List, citing their rich biodiversity and historic ties to ancient Mesopotamian civilizations.