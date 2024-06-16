Iraqi PM orders investigation into recent fires

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed security forces on Sunday to conduct thorough investigations into a series of recent fires across the country.

According to a statement from his media office, the directive was issued during Al-Sudani's supervision of the special security plan for the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday.

Al-Sudani highlighted several recent fire incidents and instructed the security forces to complete their investigations promptly. He emphasized the importance of implementing all necessary precautions and safety measures to prevent such occurrences in the future, reiterating the need for public safety protocols.