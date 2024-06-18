Erbil police arrest suspects for "deliberately" setting fires

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Erbil Police Command announced the arrest of several suspects in connection with the recent spate of fires in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Lieutenant Karzan Saleh, the police spokesperson, stated during a press conference, "The outbreak of fires in Erbil Governorate, in general, and in the center of Erbil city, in particular, necessitated the formation of a task force to investigate the matter, in cooperation with civil defense teams."

He added, "Following investigations and monitoring, several suspects were arrested and referred to the judiciary to receive their just punishment."

Saeed Saleh, the spokesperson for the Civil Defense in Erbil, explained that "the causes of the fires varied, with some caused by citizens attempting to burn blankets."

The statements added that legal measures "will be taken against any person or any suspicion related to the fires occurring in Erbil."

Erbil has witnessed an unprecedented series of fires in commercial markets, residential buildings, and tourist areas in recent months. These incidents raised suspicions among local authorities, leading to investigations. Some fires were found to be deliberate, while others were due to negligence and failure to adhere to civil defense instructions.