President Nechirvan Barzani comments on arrests related to recent fires

Shafaq News/ President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani addressed the recent arrests linked to the fires in Erbil and Kirkuk during a press conference in Vienna on Tuesday.

Barzani emphasized that the investigation and apprehension of suspects were the result of collaborative efforts between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government of Iraq.

Barzani confirmed that the investigations revealed the involvement of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in these acts of arson, while clarifying that there was no evidence implicating the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

He praised the close cooperation between KRG and federal authorities, highlighting the importance of continued joint efforts to ensure security and stability in the region.

The President called for reinforced measures to combat acts of sabotage that threaten the safety and property of citizens. Barzani reiterated that the findings from the joint investigations conducted by security agencies in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region clearly pointed to the PKK's involvement, with no indications of PUK's participation.

The fires in Erbil and Kirkuk have caused significant damage, prompting intensified efforts to identify and bring those responsible to justice.