Iraqi PM allocates $34 million for development projects in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani instructed the Ministry of Finance on Saturday to allocate 50 billion IQD ($34 million) for developmental projects in Dhi Qar governorate, southern Iraq.

During a meeting with Mohammed Jawad al-Zaidi, President of the Dhi Qar Reconstruction Fund, Al-Sudani reviewed detailed presentations on key projects outlined by the fund since its inception. Discussions also encompassed progress on completed projects and those still underway.

The Prime Minister emphasized the necessity of executing projects promptly, with a dual-shift work schedule, and stressed the importance of specialized consultants overseeing the fund's operations.

Al-Sudani stressed the importance of channeling the fund's resources into developmental, service-oriented, and investment projects that cater to the needs of local residents.

“The projects should also provide sustainable employment opportunities for the governorate's residents, aligning closely with the government's strategic priorities.”