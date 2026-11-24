Shafaq News- Erbil

Nechirvan Barzani, president of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), on Tuesday rejected Baghdad’s use of “military language” after the Iraqi government ordered federal authorities to take over the KRI’s border crossings and required federal approval for its oil exports.

Barzani said the statement from the spokesman for Iraq’s Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali Al-Zaidi came as a surprise and caused him deep concern, particularly while Erbil and Baghdad were still in talks to resolve their disputes.

The KRI, a key partner in building the new Iraq and drafting its Constitution, supports efforts to protect the country’s resources and enforce the law, Barzani said, adding that the Constitution must guide relations between Erbil and Baghdad and any settlement of their disputes. That required respect for the KRI’s constitutional status and rights, as well as a commitment to partnership and mutual understanding.

Calling for Kurdish unity at a sensitive time, Barzani urged Iraq’s political parties to act wisely and with a sense of national responsibility. A strong, stable KRI meant a strong, stable Iraq, he said, and respect for the Constitution and federalism guaranteed their shared future.

Earlier today, KRI Prime Minister Masrour Barzani rejected Baghdad’s orders, saying they contradicted understandings reached in earlier talks. Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani also urged Baghdad to act wisely in settling disputes.

Read more: Kurdistan rejects Baghdad takeover of border crossings, oil fields

Al-Zaidi issued the orders after reviewing the findings of an oil smuggling investigation at the state-run North Oil Company, according to his military spokesman. He ordered the federal Border Ports Commission to take over all KRI border crossings and directed the Kurdistan Regional Government to authorize exports of crude oil and petroleum products only through the federal Oil Ministry. The ministry was also to manage its oil fields under KRI security control in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin, and Diyala.