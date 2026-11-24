Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Bafel Talabani, leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), called for dialogue on Tuesday after Baghdad ordered federal authorities to take over the Kurdistan Region’s border crossings and required federal approval for its oil exports.

Talabani said Iraq’s Constitution provided the only framework for settling disputes and that constructive dialogue was the only way to safeguard all citizens’ rights and preserve peace across the region. “We remain deeply proud of our Kurdish identity and the hard-won rights of our people, and we stand fully committed to protecting our dignity, our land, and our constitutional status whenever necessary.”

عربي | ENG بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم يجب أن تكون الحكمة والاستقرار وسيادة القانون فوق كل اعتبار في هذه المرحلة. إن التحديات التي نواجهها اليوم لا يمكن ولا بدّ من حلها إلا بالاحتكام إلى الدستور العراقي باعتباره الإطار لحل الخلافات. إن الحوار الجاد والبنّاء هو السبيل الوحيد لضمان حقوق جميع المواطنين والحفاظ على السلام في عموم المنطقة. وفي الوقت ذاته، فإن الاستقرار الحقيقي يتطلب المساءلة. ونؤمن إيماناً راسخاً بأن الشفافية يجب أن تكون حجر الأساس في الحكم. فالفساد يقوّض ثقة المواطنين ويُضعف مؤسساتنا؛ ولذلك يجب التصدي له ومحاسبة مرتكبيه بحزم، أينما وجد وأياً كان المسؤول عنه. وليعلم الجميع أن التزامنا بالسلام والحوار ينبع من القوة والمسؤولية، وليس من التردد. ونعتز بهويتنا الكوردية وبحقوق شعبنا التي تحققت بعد نضال شاق، ونؤكد التزامنا الكامل بحماية كرامتنا وأرضنا ومكانتنا الدستورية كلما اقتضت الضرورة ذلك. وفي نهاية المطاف، فإن شعب العراق وإقليم كوردستان يستحق الأمن والازدهار والقيادة المسؤولة. ونجدد التأكيد على التزامنا الراسخ بالدبلوماسية السلمية والاحترام المتبادل والحلول الدستورية باعتبارها السبيل الوحيد للمضي قدماً. بافل جلال طالباني رئيس الاتحاد الوطني الكوردستاني ---------------- In the name of God, Most Gracious, Most Merciful ​Wisdom, stability, and the rule of law must be prioritised above all else at this time. ​The challenges we face today can and must only be resolved by using the Iraqi Constitution as the framework for resolving disputes. ​Meaningful, constructive dialogue is the only viable path toward safeguarding the rights of all citizens and maintaining peace across the region. ​At the same time, true stability requires accountability. We firmly believe that transparency must be the cornerstone of governance. Corruption undermines public trust and weakens our institutions; therefore, it must be confronted and punished decisively, wherever it occurs and regardless of who is responsible. ​Know that our commitment to peace and dialogue stems from strength and responsibility, not hesitation. We remain deeply proud of our Kurdish identity and the hard-won rights of our people, and we stand fully committed to protecting our dignity, our land, and our constitutional status whenever necessary. ​Ultimately, the people of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region deserve security, prosperity, and responsible leadership. We reiterate our unwavering commitment to peaceful diplomacy, mutual respect, and constitutional solutions as the only way forward. Bafel Jalal Talabani President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan — Bafel Jalal Talabani (@Bafeltalabani) November 24, 2026

The commitment to peace and dialogue, Talabani said, came from “strength and responsibility, not hesitation,” and called for wisdom, stability, and the rule of law to take priority. Stability required accountability and transparent government, he added, urging decisive action against corruption wherever it occurred and whoever was responsible.

Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), rejected the orders earlier today, saying they “cannot be accepted in any way” and contradicted understandings reached in talks with Baghdad.

Read more: Kurdistan rejects Baghdad takeover of border crossings, oil fields

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi issued the orders after reviewing the findings of an oil smuggling investigation at the state-run North Oil Company, his military spokesman said. The federal Border Ports Commission was to take over all KRI border crossings, and exports of crude oil and petroleum products from the KRI would require federal Oil Ministry approval. Al-Zaidi also directed the ministry to manage its fields under KRI security control in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin, and Diyala, and ordered the Defense Ministry to close unofficial routes linking those provinces to the KRI.

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