Shafaq News

Senegal regained the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title on Tuesday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the Senegalese Football Federation’s appeal and reinstated its team’s 1-0 victory over hosts Morocco.

The panel ruled unanimously that the referee alone could decide whether to resume play after Senegal’s players walked off. The two forfeit provisions Morocco cited applied only when a team’s conduct led the referee to call off a match permanently. In allowing play to resume, “the referee did not commit any error of law,” court Secretary General Matthieu Reeb said.

In a statement, Morocco’s football federation said it would challenge the ruling. It had argued before the court that Senegal’s walk-off should have ended the final, but the panel noted that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had separately disciplined Senegal’s federation, coach Pape Thiaw, and two players.

Senegal’s players walked off in protest after Morocco was awarded a penalty late in regulation time in the January 18 final in Rabat, with some returning to the dressing room. After a 14-minute delay, Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved Brahim Diaz’s penalty. Pape Gueye scored in extra time to give Senegal its second African title.

On March 17, CAF’s Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the final and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win.